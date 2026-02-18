"Please help me"
Serious allegations after suicide in prison
A 23-year-old student from Vienna was remanded in custody in April after committing criminal acts as a result of a psychotic episode. However, instead of being placed in a forensic therapy center or infirmary, the young man was housed in the Josefstadt prison under normal conditions. On May 10, 2025, he committed suicide there. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the tragic case on grounds of negligent homicide.
Domestic prisons have been the subject of massive criticism, not least since the death in Hirtenberg. Gradually, more worrying cases are coming to light. Such as the drama surrounding a young Viennese man who was taken into custody at the Josefstadt prison on April 21, 2025.
Loss of reality and delusions
The 23-year-old student has a long history of psychiatric problems. Already during his school days, he had been diagnosed with ADHD by a renowned Viennese psychotherapist. Apparently due to drug and alcohol abuse ,Thomas's (name changed)condition deteriorated . Heincreasingly suffered from loss of reality, delusions, and paranoia. "My son heard up to five voices in his head at the same time. When he committed acts, he was not himself," describes the father of the tall Viennese man.
In February of last year, incidents became more frequent, ranging from threats against his mother to property damage, including damage to police cars. Several times afterwards, the son had to be admitted to the psychiatric ward of the Landstraße clinic and placed in the high-risk room there. He was prescribed medication for his psychotic disorder. On April 17 and 18, 2025, the situation escalated – first in his mother's apartment, then in a shopping center: arrest!
The parents clearly pointed out the urgent need for transfer to a forensic therapeutic center, but nothing was done.
Doubts about sanity
According to the file, there were reasonable doubts at the time about the defendant's sanity. Nevertheless, the young man was not taken to a forensic therapy center or to the infirmary, even though this would have been required under the Code of Criminal Procedure. Instead, he shared a cell with two other remand prisoners in the Josefstadt prison.
A psychiatric expert was appointed, and Thomas appeared before the psychiatric service more than once while in custody. His parents repeatedly expressed serious concerns about his placement in a normal prison. "They clearly pointed out the urgent need for transfer to a forensic therapy center, but nothing was done," states the application for private participation submitted by the father with attorney Sebastian Lesigang. Three long weeks passed.
"I can't take it anymore!"
During a prison visit on May 7, 2025, the schizophrenic young man said to his mother: "I can't take it anymore. Please help me. I can't stand these voices anymore." Two days later, Thomas was dead. He committed suicide in his cell on the night of May 10, 2025. Unnoticed by his fellow inmates.
"Medical history and emails ignored"
"The news of his suicide hit me like a bolt of lightning," Thomas's father told the "Krone" newspaper last week. "That wasn't my son, but one or more of the voices in his head that had become too strong." He is convinced that the death of his eldest child could have been prevented. His lawyer assumes "gross negligence or culpable action on the part of judicial officials," as they did not take the clear medical history or the parents' emails seriously.
Furthermore, the toxicological analysis during the autopsy found no traces of medication in Thomas's blood except for a sleeping pill, which he probably needed urgently. "During one of his visits, he told me that the sleeping pill wore off around two in the morning." That may have been the exact moment when the student saw no way out that Saturday.
Long wait for access to files
The St. Pölten public prosecutor's office is investigating negligent homicide (still against persons unknown), and the Ombudsman's Office has already confirmed organizational negligence in certain areas. "In October, I requested access to the internal investigation file of the Ministry of Justice under the Freedom of Information Act. We are still waiting for this," says lawyer Lesigang. Thomas' parents hope for a full explanation: "We cannot understand why he was placed in normal detention."
Whether there was culpable conduct on the part of judicial authorities in this case is currently the subject of a preliminary investigation by the public prosecutor's office.
Justizsprecherin Sina Bründler
Concern also in the ministry
The Ministry of Justice is aware of its high level of responsibility for people who have been deprived of their liberty. The issue of suicide and suicide prevention in the prison system is a top priority, and every death in custody is a cause for concern. "Whether culpable or unlawful conduct on the part of judicial authorities occurred in this specific case is currently the subject of a public prosecutor's investigation and is being examined internally. Claims for official liability have also been asserted and are currently being examined by the Financial Procurator's Office," says Justice spokeswoman Sina Bründler.
