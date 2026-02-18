Serious allegations after suicide in prison

"Medical history and emails ignored"

"The news of his suicide hit me like a bolt of lightning," Thomas's father told the "Krone" newspaper last week. "That wasn't my son, but one or more of the voices in his head that had become too strong." He is convinced that the death of his eldest child could have been prevented. His lawyer assumes "gross negligence or culpable action on the part of judicial officials," as they did not take the clear medical history or the parents' emails seriously.