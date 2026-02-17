BRONZE! Matej Svancer gives Austria cause for celebration

Svancer now knows: "The tricks can work."

"After the first jump, I was very relieved. It didn't work so well in training, and the second new one didn't work at all. It means a lot to me because the tricks can work after all," said Svancer. For the Big Air final, he is considering simply performing the jumps he has already shown "even cleaner." He is looking forward to the forecast snowfall because the Olympic kicker is rock hard. "It's very icy, I'm riding with much more edge than usual."