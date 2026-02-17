Olympics live
BRONZE! Matej Svancer gives Austria cause for celebration
The men's Olympic freestyle skiing big air competition is on the program. We are reporting live, see the live ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Freeskier Matej Svancer easily qualified for the Olympic Big Air final in Livigno with two confident jumps. With 182.25 points, the 21-year-old even jumped into second place (182.25 points) behind the American Mac Forehand (183) in Livigno on Sunday, qualifying for the 12-man final on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.). In this final, the overall World Cup winner from Salzburg, who was dissatisfied with his seventh place in slopestyle, is aiming for his first Olympic medal.
Five-time World Cup winner Svancer landed his first two of three attempts and received 92.25 and 90 points for his tricks. The Czech-born athlete then raised his hands in the air and celebrated with the fans at Livigno Snow Park with a show jump on his third attempt. He received his highest score for a switch tailbutter 1800 – a backward approach with a five-fold rotation. The second trick was a special execution of a triple cork 1620, in which he rotates 4.5 times around his own axis and turns upside down three times.
Svancer now knows: "The tricks can work."
"After the first jump, I was very relieved. It didn't work so well in training, and the second new one didn't work at all. It means a lot to me because the tricks can work after all," said Svancer. For the Big Air final, he is considering simply performing the jumps he has already shown "even cleaner." He is looking forward to the forecast snowfall because the Olympic kicker is rock hard. "It's very icy, I'm riding with much more edge than usual."
Julius Forer missed the targeted final by a wide margin after an ambitious performance (83.00 for the first jump), finishing 18th. The Vorarlberg native bid farewell to the Olympic stage with a stylish double forward somersault.
