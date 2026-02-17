Strong words!
“He’s proud of you!” Ski stars console McGrath
The drama surrounding slalom ace Atle Lie McGrath has moved the skiing world and now many sports stars have come forward. It's not just the bitter end to the Olympic slalom despite leading at half-time that is troubling the Norwegian. Above all, the death of his beloved grandfather has left its mark. After the Norwegian shared his emotions in a post on Instagram, he has now received a flood of support.
"Dear Fafao! I gave it my all. I pursued my biggest dream. Over the past week, I tried to pick up the pieces of my broken heart, only for it to break again," McGrath revealed on Instagram the day after his dramatic exit from the Olympic slalom.
The heartbreaking message from the skiing ace to his grandfather, who died the day before the opening ceremony, prompted several sports stars to come forward and offer McGrath their support during this difficult time. "He's proud of you, no matter what," commented Lindsey Vonn, who is currently going through a difficult phase herself.
An important message
"It's not your last chance. I'm proud of you!" said former giant slalom king Ted Ligety, encouraging the 25-year-old. Mikaela Shiffrin, Paula Moltzan, Niels Hintermann, Marte Monsen, and former slalom specialist Frida Hansdotter all sent their love. Other current and former winter sports stars also responded, including Aksel Lund Svindal and Philipp Schörghofer.
Shiffrin then responded with her own Instagram story addressed to McGrath: "The Olympics require us to take a real risk on the world stage. A risk that requires courage and makes us vulnerable to misjudgments and narratives based on a limited understanding of what this sport really demands. And all of this is important to the story of how we become the best version of ourselves. We love deeply because we know loss. We know the pain of defeat because we have tasted victory. Heartbreak and triumph live side by side. Disappointment and gratitude often exist side by side."
McGrath himself concludes his emotional post with an important message: "Take care of the people you love, because you never know how long you'll have them."
