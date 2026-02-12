Disqualified!
After helmet row: Ukrainian must pack his bags
The Olympic Games are over for Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych. The skeleton racer has been disqualified by the IOC for refusing to remove his helmet, which was covered with pictures of his compatriots killed in the war.
The 27-year-old's helmet displays photos of 20 Ukrainian athletes who lost their lives in the war against Russia. However, Heraskevych violated Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter.
IOC President Kirsty Coventry's attempt to convince the athlete to change his helmet was unsuccessful, forcing her to disqualify Heraskevych on Thursday morning, just one hour before the men's skeleton competition.
"It's not about the message"
"Demonstrations and political, religious, or racist propaganda of any kind are prohibited in all Olympic facilities, competition venues, and other areas," Coventry explained the decision. A statement from the committee further states: "The IOC was very keen for Mr. Heraskevych to be able to compete. For this reason, the IOC sat down with him to find a respectful way to accommodate his wish to commemorate his fellow athlete who was killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At its core, this case is not about the message, but about where he wanted to express it."
Heraskevych himself reacted with great frustration to his disqualification. "It's hard to describe or put into words. I feel empty," said the Ukrainian, who continues to stand by his message and must now bury his dream of an Olympic medal – at least for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.