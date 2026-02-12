After helmet row: Ukrainian must pack his bags

"It's not about the message"

"Demonstrations and political, religious, or racist propaganda of any kind are prohibited in all Olympic facilities, competition venues, and other areas," Coventry explained the decision. A statement from the committee further states: "The IOC was very keen for Mr. Heraskevych to be able to compete. For this reason, the IOC sat down with him to find a respectful way to accommodate his wish to commemorate his fellow athlete who was killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At its core, this case is not about the message, but about where he wanted to express it."