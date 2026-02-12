Vorteilswelt
Disqualified!

After helmet row: Ukrainian must pack his bags

Nachrichten
12.02.2026 09:17
Vladyslav Heraskevych must now return home.
Vladyslav Heraskevych must now return home.(Bild: AP/Fatima Shbair)
Porträt von Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Von Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss

The Olympic Games are over for Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych. The skeleton racer has been disqualified by the IOC for refusing to remove his helmet, which was covered with pictures of his compatriots killed in the war.

0 Kommentare

The 27-year-old's helmet displays photos of 20 Ukrainian athletes who lost their lives in the war against Russia. However, Heraskevych violated Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. 

Heraskevych competed with a helmet displaying images of deceased Ukrainians.
Heraskevych competed with a helmet displaying images of deceased Ukrainians.(Bild: AFP/TIZIANA FABI)

IOC President Kirsty Coventry's attempt to convince the athlete to change his helmet was unsuccessful, forcing her to disqualify Heraskevych on Thursday morning, just one hour before the men's skeleton competition.

"It's not about the message"
"Demonstrations and political, religious, or racist propaganda of any kind are prohibited in all Olympic facilities, competition venues, and other areas," Coventry explained the decision. A statement from the committee further states: "The IOC was very keen for Mr. Heraskevych to be able to compete. For this reason, the IOC sat down with him to find a respectful way to accommodate his wish to commemorate his fellow athlete who was killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At its core, this case is not about the message, but about where he wanted to express it."

Heraskevych himself reacted with great frustration to his disqualification. "It's hard to describe or put into words. I feel empty," said the Ukrainian, who continues to stand by his message and must now bury his dream of an Olympic medal – at least for the time being. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

