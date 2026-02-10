Women's team combination
LIVE: Team combined! Can the Austrian Ski Federation take the lead in the downhill?
Promising starting position for Katharina Huber in the Olympic team combined final! Thanks to a strong downhill run by teammate Ariane Rädler, the Lower Austrian enters the slalom at 2 p.m. just six hundredths behind the US duo Johnson/Shiffrin.
Two Austrian women's duos are well on course for medals at the halfway stage of the Olympic alpine team combined event. Ariane Rädler posted the second-fastest downhill time on Tuesday on the Tofana in Cortina d'Ampezzo, putting Katharina Huber 0.06 seconds behind the favored US team of Breezy Johnson and Mikaela Shiffrin going into the slalom. Cornelia Hütter was fifth fastest, while Katharina Truppe goes into the slalom 0.60 seconds behind.
The interim result:
"At the start, I said to myself, Ariane, push yourself, you're not just skiing for yourself. At the finish, I thought, okay, I've done my job and I'm happy," explained Rädler, who finished eighth in the special downhill. "I'm more nervous now than when I'm skiing myself. Kathi has such good technique, I wished her lots of fun, she should enjoy it. I know she'll give it her all," said the Vorarlberg native.
Behind the Italians Laura Pirovano/Martina Peterlini (+0.27) and the Americans Jacqueline Wiles/Paula Moltzan (+0.45), Truppe also has good chances in the slalom. "Kathi should just go for it, as she always does. I hope I've laid a solid foundation," said Hütter. Nina Ortlieb/Katharina Gallhuber are ninth, 1.01 seconds behind, while Mirjam Puchner/Lisa Hörhager are 14th, 1.59 seconds behind.
