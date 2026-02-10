LIVE: Team combined! Can the Austrian Ski Federation take the lead in the downhill?

"At the start, I said to myself, Ariane, push yourself, you're not just skiing for yourself. At the finish, I thought, okay, I've done my job and I'm happy," explained Rädler, who finished eighth in the special downhill. "I'm more nervous now than when I'm skiing myself. Kathi has such good technique, I wished her lots of fun, she should enjoy it. I know she'll give it her all," said the Vorarlberg native.