“I have no regrets! Now Vonn speaks out

In downhill skiing, just 5 inches (about 12.7 centimeters) can make the difference between an optimal line and a serious injury, according to Vonn. She was simply 5 inches too close to the line, causing her right arm to get caught and twisted in the gate, which led to her fall. "My torn cruciate ligament and previous injuries had absolutely nothing to do with it!" Vonn stated emphatically.