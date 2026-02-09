After Olympic drama
“I have no regrets! Now Vonn speaks out
"Yesterday, my Olympic dream did not end the way I had hoped. It wasn't a happy ending like in a fairy tale, but simply life" – Lindsey Vonn has spoken out for the first time after her horrific crash in the Olympic downhill with a touching social media post!
It is particularly impressive how the 41-year-old skiing legend looks back on Sunday, which ended so tragically for her: "Although yesterday did not go as I had hoped, and despite the severe physical pain, I have no regrets!"
"The torn cruciate ligament and previous injuries had nothing to do with it!"
In downhill skiing, just 5 inches (about 12.7 centimeters) can make the difference between an optimal line and a serious injury, according to Vonn. She was simply 5 inches too close to the line, causing her right arm to get caught and twisted in the gate, which led to her fall. "My torn cruciate ligament and previous injuries had absolutely nothing to do with it!" Vonn stated emphatically.
"It was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport!"
Just being at the start was an incredible feeling that she will never forget. "Knowing that I was standing there and had a chance to win was a victory in itself. I also knew that racing involves risk. It was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport!"
Vonn, who expects to undergo several more operations before she is fully recovered, has some advice for all her fans and followers for the future: "Life is too short not to believe in yourself! Because the only failure in life is not trying in the first place..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
