Another increase

456,192 without jobs: bottom not yet reached

Nachrichten
02.02.2026 10:35
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / picturedesk.com)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

The Austrian labor market has started the new year facing headwinds: the number of people without a job or in AMS training courses rose significantly in January. New figures show that the upward trend in unemployment has continued to accelerate—and there is no end in sight for the time being.

0 Kommentare

At the end of January, a total of 456,192 people in Austria were registered as unemployed or participating in training provided by the Public Employment Service (AMS). This represents an increase of 2.4 percent, or 10,679 people, compared to the same month last year.

Increase has continued to strengthen
As the AMS and the Ministry of Labor announced on Monday, the increase has thus continued to accelerate compared to December, when the year-on-year increase was still 2 percent.

Das Balkendiagramm zeigt die Arbeitslosigkeit in Österreich im Jänner 2026 mit Veränderungen zum Vorjahr. Die Zahl der Arbeitslosen steigt um 2,4 %. Besonders stark ist der Anstieg bei Frauen mit 5,0 % und bei Personen ab 50 Jahren mit 4,3 %. Die offenen Stellen sinken um 10,5 %. Quelle: AMS.

The unemployment rate has also risen. According to a preliminary estimate, it now stands at 8.8 percent. That is 0.3 percentage points more than in January of the previous year.

The bottom has not yet been reached
In its assessment, the AMS pointed out that the worst is not yet over for the labor market. The current figures at the beginning of the year therefore continue to indicate a tense situation on the domestic labor market.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

