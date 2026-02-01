The many dangers of the military service referendum

Chancellor Stocker's push for a referendum on military service took not only his coalition partners by surprise. The umbrella organization "Wehrhaftes Österreich" (Defensive Austria) was also surprised by the chancellor's announcement, "because the expert commission has already reached a broad consensus and the recommendations are clear," said its chairman, Brigadier Erich Cibulka, expressing his astonishment – after all, the commission set up specifically for this purpose had worked on the reform proposals for over six months. "But I trust in the common sense of the population," said Cibulka.