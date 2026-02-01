Semi-finals! Salzburg knocks out defending champions

Salzburg was too careless with its chances. Goals from Baidoo (52') and Yeo (85') were correctly disallowed for offside. A backheel pass from Sota Kitano found Frans Krätzig, but he was unable to get past WAC goalkeeper Nikolas Polster (71'). Yeo missed another great chance to make it 2-0 with a header after a volley from Stefan Lainer (74'). This almost came back to haunt them, but substitute Erik Kojzek missed the near post at the other end (86'). In stoppage time, the Bulls trembled for their first win in Lavanttal since August 2023. ÖFB goalkeeper Alexander Schlager had to make his first save of the game from a volley by Dejan Zukic (92').