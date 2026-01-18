Perpetrator in a blood rage
Neighbor (72) beaten to death over ant trail
A 53-year-old man from Graz struck his neighbor 18 times with a spade. And all because of an ant trail leading from her terrace to his balcony. The public prosecutor's office requested that he be committed to a psychiatric hospital due to mental illness. The murder trial will begin in March.
A horrific femicide has already shaken Styria this year. It will be some time before the trial of the suspect, Manuel M., takes place. However, 53-year-old Andreas M. will have to face the jury in Graz at the beginning of March after allegedly murdering his neighbor last year.
72-year-old Eva K. was considered very popular. Neighbors spoke highly of her, saying she helped everyone. This made the shock among residents of Scheigergasse in Graz-St. Peter all the greater last May when it became known that the 72-year-old had died. Beaten to death by the son of a neighbor who lived in the apartment above the victim. The motive for the bloody deed: a simple ant trail.
Terrace as a point of contention
Andreas M. had discovered the ants on his mother's balcony. Searching for their source, he ended up on the 72-year-old's ground-level terrace. A terrace that had been the subject of several complaints by the 53-year-old for years, as it allegedly belonged to the common area. The 72-year-old used it by climbing out of the kitchen window.
Eva K. and Andreas M. immediately got into a heated discussion about a flower pot where the ant trail began and which the defendant had moved. When the pensioner called him a "troublemaker," the 53-year-old saw red.
No chance against the attacker
He struck the frail 72-year-old woman, kneed her, threw her against a ventilation grille, kicked her head, and finally struck her at least 18 times in the neck and skull with a spade. The pensioner, who did not stand a chance against the 95-kilogram attacker, bled to death on the terrace.
The psychiatric expert attests that the trained engineer, who describes himself as a man of independent means and an investor, suffers from a severe mental illness that developed over many years and culminated in a bloodlust. Due to the great danger posed by the defendant, a committal is being requested.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.