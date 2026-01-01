Torn off fingers, hundreds of fires and one death

Shocked teenager ran into the arms of rescuers

A 13-year-old in Vienna's Hietzing district was scarred for life when his party evening with friends came to an abrupt end when, according to the police report, he found a firecracker on the ground and set it off for fun. The firecracker detonated in his hand and tore off two of his fingertips - his friends immediately called the ambulance. When they arrived at the scene of the accident, the teenager was already running towards the emergency services - unfortunately it was not possible to do more than relieve his pain and take him to hospital.