Horrific act against parents
Celebrity son Nick Reiner taken into custody
New, shocking developments in the death of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner (78) and his wife Michele Singer Reiner (68): According to US media reports, their son Nick Reiner (32) has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents by stabbing.
The 32-year-old is currently being held in Parker Center Jail in downtown Los Angeles. His bail has been set at four million US dollars, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told Page Six. He has not yet been officially charged, but the investigation is in full swing. People magazine also reports that the online records of the sheriff's office indicate that he has been charged with a criminal offense, but does not provide any further details.
Discovered by daughter
"Harry and Sally" director Rob and his wife Michele Reiner were found by their daughter Rory at their home in Brentwood, California, on Sunday after allegedly having their throats slit by a family member, reports said. In addition to son Nick and daughter Rory, the couple is survived by son Jake and Rob's daughter Tracy from a previous marriage.
Police are investigating whether there was a dispute in the family
The authorities have not yet commented in detail on the exact circumstances. It is still unclear what could have triggered the crime. However, it is being investigated whether the crime was preceded by an argument within the family. The identity of other people involved has not yet been officially confirmed.
Drug addiction and homelessness
The son's tragic family history has been known for years: in 2016, he wrote a partly autobiographical screenplay entitled "Being Charlie", which his father directed.
In an interview for the film, Nick Reiner revealed to People magazine that he first went to rehab at the age of 15 and ended up on the streets several times due to his drug addiction.
"I was homeless in Maine, I was homeless in New Jersey and I was homeless in Texas," Nick recalled. "I spent nights on the street for several weeks at a time. It wasn't fun."
17 times in drug rehab
Nick revealed he had been to rehab a further 17 times by 2013. He said at the time of 'Being Charlie''s release that he hoped to stay off drugs so he would never be homeless again. "When I was out there, I could have died. It's all luck. You roll the dice and hope you make it."
From actor to director
Reiner first became known as an actor in the 1970s through his role in the popular sitcom "All in the Family". In 1984, he released his first film as a director with the documentary parody "This Is Spinal Tap". Reiner became world-famous in the following years with the adventure film "Stand By Me - The Secret of a Summer" and the romantic comedy "Harry and Sally", which remains a Hollywood classic to this day.
Reiner was also known for his political commitment. In presidential elections, he supported the Democratic candidates John Kerry, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton. He advocated for the LGBTQ community in the fight for marriage equality and the founding of First 5, an organization that funds child development programs with tobacco tax revenues.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
