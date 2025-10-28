Videos of "Melissa"
Massive destruction: Inside the storm
Hurricane "Melissa" is gaining strength over the Caribbean and is heading towards Jamaica with wind speeds of up to 280 kilometers per hour. Massive amounts of rain and life-threatening storm surges are feared. Spectacular footage shows what the mighty storm looks like inside.
The videos were shot by so-called hurricane hunters - specialized flight teams that fly into a hurricane to collect precise real-time data for weather warnings, model forecasts, etc. Drop probes are used to measure air pressure, temperature and wind speeds in order to determine the strength of the storm and its path.
In the USA, there are two leading units, the Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron and the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
NOAA teams have entered the interior of the Hurricane Warning Level 5 hurricane not only to collect the above data, but also to show the massive size of the eye. The most central area of the storm can have a diameter of five to 100 kilometers.
There is hardly any wind in the eye and hardly any rain. Upwinds ensure dry, sinking air, which is why cloud formation is prevented here - this explains the visibly clear sky in the interior.
The ring of thunderclouds directly around the eye (eyewall) is the most dangerous section. Rain and wind rage here. Hurricane Hunters have to fly through this wall.
On each mission, they fly through extreme turbulence several times and are exposed to lightning discharges, hail and ice formation. If something goes wrong, it is often final.
There are fears that "Melissa" could become even stronger. In Jamaica, for example, preparations have been in full swing for hours. Stores and houses have been barricaded and locked (see photos above). Life-threatening floods and landslides are expected on the Caribbean island.
Fatalities and evacuations
Three people have already died in Haiti after heavy rain, and one person was also killed in the Dominican Republic. In Cuba, authorities prepared to evacuate thousands of people from the most vulnerable regions to safety.
The National Hurricane Center (NOAA) issued an unusually direct, ominous statement on the situation in Jamaica: "Stay in your safe shelter. Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are expected through Tuesday," it said. As of Monday, three deaths had been reported in Jamaica.
"Significant loss of life"
"The destructive winds may lead to complete structural failure, especially at higher elevations, resulting in widespread damage to infrastructure, prolonged power and communication outages and isolated communities. Life-threatening storm surges and destructive waves are expected along the south coast until Tuesday. Failure to take immediate action may result in serious injury or significant loss of life," the institute said.
"Melissa" is expected to rapidly gain further strength by Sunday, according to the meteorologists' forecast. The hurricane is already the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts from early June to late November. The hurricane with the most fatalities is the "Great Hurricane of 1780", which claimed the lives of more than 22,000 people.
