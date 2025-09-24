Kremlin complains: Trump’s rapprochement is “close to zero”

Trump's next U-turn

The US President took a similar view on Tuesday - surprisingly for many observers. In a post on his Truth Social platform, he took an unusually strong stance on the side of Ukraine and even emphasized that the attacked country could even regain lost territories. Trump also criticized the Russian warfare on his Truth Social platform as "aimless". "Putin and Russia are in BIG economic trouble, and now is the time for Ukraine to act", he continued to post.