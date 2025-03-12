Trial in Feldkirch
Two years in prison for professional thief
A guilty verdict at Feldkirch Regional Court: a 50-year-old Chechen woman with a criminal record has been sentenced to two years in prison. The woman had stolen various items in Dornbirn and attacked a store detective.
Even though the defendant repeatedly shed crocodile tears during the trial and protested her innocence - in the end, the senate considered it proven that the Chechen woman (50) and three other accomplices had stolen cosmetics worth 108 euros from the Dornbirn city market. "They will probably never learn," said Judge Marco Mazzia, who was quite unimpressed by the delinquent's behavior. Especially as video evidence and incriminating witness testimony clearly proved that the woman was one of the perpetrators.
I had only heard screams, but didn't know what was going on. But when I saw that he was holding my daughter for no reason, I pushed him.
Die Angeklagte vor Gericht
Professional division of labor
It's about a theft in a "Bipa" a year ago: while the other three women, including the daughter of the accused and her cousin, were fluffing perfumes and other toiletries, the 50-year-old put the stolen goods in her prepared shoulder bag. The Chechen woman paid for a mineral water and a pack of cotton pads at the till and then left the store. When the house detective confronts the quartet outside the store and grabs one of the thieves by the arm, the accused attacks the man. "I had only heard screams, but didn't know what was going on. But when I saw that he was holding my daughter for no reason, I pushed him because I wanted him to let her go," said the accused naively.
Seemingly incorrigible
A strained cervical spine and scratches on the neck and face of the store detective are evidence of how aggressive the woman actually was. This was also confirmed by witnesses to the incident. When asked by the judge why she had fled with the stolen goods before the police arrived, the Chechen woman said that she urgently needed to see her three-month-old grandson. But she had definitely not stolen anything. "Look, this isn't the first time you've done this. I'm just reminding you of your last arrest in Vienna, where you were caught stealing with side cutters and a prepared bag," said the judge. The five-time convict only confessed to an earlier theft of jewelry in Feldkirch. Final judgment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
