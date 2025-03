First rammed in the rear, then sped off at full speed

A 20-year-old from the Linz-Land district was driving his car on the B 139 in Ansfelden towards Neuhofen an der Krems shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday. He stopped at the traffic lights there. When the traffic lights changed to green, he was about to drive off when a driver suddenly hit the back of his car. The parties involved stopped immediately. When the 20-year-old called the emergency services, the second driver suddenly drove off.



Caught on the B3

The hit-and-run driver was spotted and stopped by a police patrol on the B3 in Steyregg at around 10.35 pm. A breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol level of 2.12 per mille, which is why his driving license was temporarily confiscated and he was banned from continuing his journey. The accident caused minor material damage to the vehicles, both remained uninjured. The 38-year-old from St. Georgen an der Gusen will be charged several times.