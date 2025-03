Lower Austrian family as Feurstein fans

"Kitzbühel is already booked"

Regardless of this, she, her husband and son Tobias are certain that they want to support Lukas on site soon. "We've already booked accommodation for the 2026 Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel," reveals the ski enthusiast from Lower Austria. "We're also thinking about taking part in the season opener in Sölden." And then there's another highlight in the coming season: the Olympics! "If Luki makes it to the races in Cortina, that would of course also be a great thing," laughs Brigitte.