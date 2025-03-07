Trial in Feldkirch
Drunk woman raped
A Spaniard took advantage of an acquaintance's defencelessness and raped her. The 41-year-old was sentenced to a prison sentence at the trial at Feldkirch District Court on Friday.
"In contrast to your statement that there was only a consensual kiss, the court believes the victim's version that you raped her in the bedroom that night," said the presiding judge Franziska Klammer to the newly convicted man. "Why else would the acquaintance have left her apartment that same night with the two other guests and driven back to Germany without telling you?" The previously blameless man got off lightly with the 18-month prison sentence imposed on him, as the law provides for a sentence of up to ten years for the crime of rape of a defenceless or impaired person. In addition, the convicted person must pay the victim partial compensation for pain and suffering in the amount of 2,500 euros within 14 days.
As the defense has already filed an appeal for annulment and an appeal and the public prosecutor has not made a statement, the verdict is not yet legally binding. The accused had denied the rape allegations from the outset. However, the Spaniard failed to provide the court with a plausible explanation for the victim's accusations. "Perhaps she had regretted our consensual kisses and wanted to look better in front of her boyfriend." The man had been accused by the public prosecutor of inserting two fingers into the vagina of the sleeping and heavily intoxicated woman in the bedroom of his apartment in Dornbirn on October 14, 2023 after a "local tour". The German woman only filed a complaint against the Spaniard weeks after the incident.
