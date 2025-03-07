Drunk woman raped

"In contrast to your statement that there was only a consensual kiss, the court believes the victim's version that you raped her in the bedroom that night," said the presiding judge Franziska Klammer to the newly convicted man. "Why else would the acquaintance have left her apartment that same night with the two other guests and driven back to Germany without telling you?" The previously blameless man got off lightly with the 18-month prison sentence imposed on him, as the law provides for a sentence of up to ten years for the crime of rape of a defenceless or impaired person. In addition, the convicted person must pay the victim partial compensation for pain and suffering in the amount of 2,500 euros within 14 days.