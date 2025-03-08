It's so green
Get the gardening year off to a good start with this greenery
The spring-like weather has gardening fans dreaming of colorful blooms and a rich harvest. In fact, work can already begin in the garden, on the patio and on the balcony.
Nature is awakening and many people's fingers are already tingling: the desire for fresh greenery is particularly strong in spring. And although temperatures can already reach 20 degrees, it is important not to forget that the nights are often still frosty.
Nevertheless, the first lettuces, plants and herbs can already be sown. Radishes, for example, are a classic. The seeds germinate reliably and the small tubers can be harvested after just six weeks. Light frost does not affect the plants, but growth is somewhat stunted.
Spinach, lamb's lettuce and Asian lettuce are also suitable for planting out. But they don't just thrive in beds - the tasty greens can also be sown in pots or balcony containers. Lettuce plants can already be purchased from some gardeners.
The plants can be protected from frost with fleece. There are also "early starters" for herbs. Rosemary, lovage and chives can even be overwintered in the garden.
If you want to harvest home-grown tomatoes in summer, you can plant the seeds in potting compost from mid-March and grow them on the windowsill. However, the plants should not be kept too warm, as otherwise they run the risk of becoming too large too quickly. However, sensitive fruiting vegetables should not be planted outdoors until May at the earliest.
Earlier harvest
Garden sheds, raised beds or traditional muck beds enable an earlier harvest as the plants are protected from the cold. With bed covers and garden sheds, however, care must be taken to ensure ventilation, especially on warm days with plenty of sunlight. Waterlogging should be avoided at all costs!
As part of the "Krone" series "It's so green", there are once again numerous tips for the gardening year this year. Because gardening together is more fun, pictures and successes are shared in our Facebook group " It's so green" - everyone is invited!
