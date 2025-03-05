Vorteilswelt
Zuckerl gets started

Zuckerl coalition: First Council of Ministers meets today

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 10:03

The members of the three-party coalition between Turkey and Austria will meet for the first Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker emphasized that they wanted to "work from day one". SPÖ Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler was pleased to announce that the previously rumored rent brake would be implemented. You can follow both the doorstep and the final statements in the livestream above!

0 Kommentare

After the Council of Ministers, at 12 noon, there will be a press foyer with State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP), State Secretary Michaela Schmidt (SPÖ) and Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS).

Plan for the National Council session
In addition to the rent freeze, any resolutions in the National Council session on Friday are also likely to be discussed. For example, the new Federal Ministries Act and the statutory provisional budget are expected to be on the agenda, and other projects may be added.

According to the SPÖ, how the three-party coalition will organize the Council of Ministers in the future will first be clarified, while the ÖVP spoke of flexibility. During the coalition negotiations, the weekly meeting did not take place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
