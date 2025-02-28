SPÖ:
Criticism of “bare” station forecourt in Feldkirch
Feldkirch's Social Democrats are dissatisfied with the design of the Bahnhofs-City and are calling for a drinking fountain and greenery on the concrete surface.
Those responsible were very proud when they presented the new station forecourt in Feldkirch, the so-called Bahnhofs-City, around two years ago. However, not everyone was impressed by the spatial design. The Social Democrats in particular don't seem to want to make friends with the square.
Claudia Rigon from the SPÖ Feldkirch complains, for example, that there is no drinking fountain and that there is a charge for the sanitary facilities. In addition, the square looks bare and uninviting. "Although there are green areas on the top of the roof, these are actually invisible to travelers. In addition, there is poor signage, which causes problems for those unfamiliar with the area," Rigon continues her list of shortcomings. She now hopes that the city will react quickly and soon provide fountains and greenery.
Cab ranks as an example
Rigon uses the example of the cab ranks to emphasize that things can certainly be changed. These were originally located underground - not exactly to the delight of cab drivers. After years of criticism, four parking spaces were finally installed above ground. A success that the SPÖ is proud of. But it should not stop there: "We hope that the city will now act more quickly and not let years pass again," she explains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
