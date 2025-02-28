Criticism of “bare” station forecourt in Feldkirch

Claudia Rigon from the SPÖ Feldkirch complains, for example, that there is no drinking fountain and that there is a charge for the sanitary facilities. In addition, the square looks bare and uninviting. "Although there are green areas on the top of the roof, these are actually invisible to travelers. In addition, there is poor signage, which causes problems for those unfamiliar with the area," Rigon continues her list of shortcomings. She now hopes that the city will react quickly and soon provide fountains and greenery.