Bregenz Festival Hall shines in new splendor

7000 new seats

The actual renovation work concentrated on the outdoor area: after 40 years, the entire grandstand was equipped with 7,000 new seats and the lake stage, built in 1979, was completely renovated down to the concrete core. The technical and architectural adaptations now offer completely new creative possibilities, which contributes to an improved audience experience, according to the festival organizers. The catering area as well as the facades and flat roofs of the existing building have also been given a new coat of paint. And, very importantly, the Festspielhaus will in future be sustainably heated and cooled with a Seethermie system, i.e. with water from Lake Constance. The final work in the building should be completed by May. As part of the new indoor swimming pool project in the immediate vicinity, the outdoor facilities will be redesigned by 2026.