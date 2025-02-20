Work nearing completion
Bregenz Festival Hall shines in new splendor
78.8 million euros have been invested in the renovation of the Bregenz Festival Theater - that is 18.3 million euros more than originally estimated. The new features will be presented to the public next Saturday.
The Festspielhaus was opened in 1980. Since then, it has been rebuilt or extended three times on a grand scale: From 1995 to 1997, the workshop stage including the lakeside foyer and lakeside studio were built, and in 2005/2006 the main building was redesigned at a cost of 38.5 million euros. The most recent refurbishment, which has just been completed, included an extension to the workshop stage including workshops, an assembly hall and an open-plan office. A new entrance foyer with sanitary facilities was also built for the workshop stage.
7000 new seats
The actual renovation work concentrated on the outdoor area: after 40 years, the entire grandstand was equipped with 7,000 new seats and the lake stage, built in 1979, was completely renovated down to the concrete core. The technical and architectural adaptations now offer completely new creative possibilities, which contributes to an improved audience experience, according to the festival organizers. The catering area as well as the facades and flat roofs of the existing building have also been given a new coat of paint. And, very importantly, the Festspielhaus will in future be sustainably heated and cooled with a Seethermie system, i.e. with water from Lake Constance. The final work in the building should be completed by May. As part of the new indoor swimming pool project in the immediate vicinity, the outdoor facilities will be redesigned by 2026.
Far more expensive than planned
40 percent of the total costs were borne by the federal government, 35 percent by the state of Vorarlberg and 25 percent by the city of Bregenz. The Bregenz Festival itself contributed ten percent. When the renovation agreement was signed in 2021, the costs were still estimated at 60.5 million, meaning the renovation measures were significantly more expensive than planned. Nevertheless, the opening will be celebrated in grand style: this Saturday, the completely renovated Festspielhaus will be unveiled to the public as part of an open day. After the reception on the Platz der Wiener Symphoniker (10.30 am) and a ceremony (11 am), visitors can look forward to backstage and house tours, exhibitions, show and music performances as well as various workshops.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
