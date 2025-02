Truck driving students step on the gas in all-electric mode

The Easy Drivers driving school now has an electric truck in use at its locations in Bruck an der Leitha and Schwechat - a first in our province. "It is a further step towards the most environmentally conscious driving license training possible," emphasize Managing Directors Werner Fichtinger and Walter Harm. Incidentally, the vehicle is largely charged via a 200 square meter photovoltaic system at the training site in Enzersdorf an der Fischa.