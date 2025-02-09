Meyerhoff & Kammerer: dream duo at the Burg

The Burg is a kind of second home for Joachim Meyerhoff, 57: Klaus Bachler brought him to the Burgtheater in 2005, where he played his way into the hearts of the audience from the very first moment. Meyerhoff achieved something that most of his fellow actors dream of. He became an audience favorite. A household name since Thomas Bernhard's "Holzfällen" at the latest, in any case a declaration of love. His three-hour one-man show at the Akademietheater in 2017 in Thomas Melle's "Die Welt im Rücken", which is firmly in the top 3 in the life of a loyal Burg subscriber, was memorable. Staged by Jan Bosse, with whom Meyerhoff has a long-standing and extremely successful collaboration - including when the German theater director turned the auditorium of the Burgtheater into an island and had Meyerhoff gambol around in it as Robinson and dismantle the interior. He later described the 15 years at the Burg as his best years - which came to an abrupt end with a stroke in December 2018, a new Burg director and the associated return to Germany to the Schaubühne Berlin.