Now it’s official: Sturm sign jewel!

Managing Director Sport Michael Parensen: "Daniel Sumbu is a very young but highly talented player with enormous potential who has already taken his first steps in adult soccer. It is part of our philosophy to bring precisely such talents to Graz, to develop them via the ideal springboard of Sturm II and to get them used to our style of soccer. Daniel has enormous physicality and very good pace, especially for his young age. He will be given the time he needs to develop and then I am convinced that we will have a lot of fun with him in the future."