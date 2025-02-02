From Germany
Now it’s official: Sturm sign jewel!
What the "Krone" had already reported is now official: Sturm have announced the signing of Daniel Sumbu. The 17-year-old attacking player is moving from Arminia Bielefeld in the third German Bundesliga to Graz with immediate effect, where he will sign a long-term contract, the double winners said in a press release.
The Angolan Sumbu joined Bielefeld's youth ranks from Lippstadt in 2023, and in six appearances for the professionals this season he recorded one goal and one assist as well as five goals and one assist in the DFB Under-19 youth league.
Managing Director Sport Michael Parensen: "Daniel Sumbu is a very young but highly talented player with enormous potential who has already taken his first steps in adult soccer. It is part of our philosophy to bring precisely such talents to Graz, to develop them via the ideal springboard of Sturm II and to get them used to our style of soccer. Daniel has enormous physicality and very good pace, especially for his young age. He will be given the time he needs to develop and then I am convinced that we will have a lot of fun with him in the future."
Daniel Sumbu: "Sturm is a top club in Austria that is also known for giving young players the chance to establish themselves at a high level. That's why I'm very happy to be here and to give my all every day to improve and develop."
