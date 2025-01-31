Ice bulls lost
“We all have to look in the mirror”
Eisbullen were off the rails right from the start against Villach. Just like at the Eisarena meeting at the beginning of November, they lost 3:2.Leading man Peter Schneider had clear words.
A deflected Lewington shot rang off the Villach goalposts in the very first minute. But it soon became clear that this was not going to be the game of the Eisbullen, who made a lot of mistakes and couldn't really get a grip - they simply lacked the power. Van Nes was the beneficiary twice. The David team went into the first break with a 2-0 lead. Murphy gritted his teeth at the back, but Genoway also had to sit out.
Only Schneider - like Schreier (as a defender) back in the line-up - was finally able to beat former ice bull Lamoureux in the visitors' box in the power play. But van Nes, with the help of the referees, who did not see an offside, and goalie Tolvanen, pulled the trigger for the third time. Nissner scored from the face-off to make it 2:3, but that was as good as it got, with Bourke only hitting the bar (59').
The "Adler" had fogged up a few hundred before that. "JP" was once again witching against his former club. "I'm particularly happy for him," emphasized guest coach Tray Tuomi.
"We were sloppy right from the start and didn't find our game. We lost an unusual number of pucks, the lines didn't work - the chemistry wasn't right," explained the very disappointed coach Oliver David.
Peter Schneider also spoke plainly: "We all have to look ourselves in the mirror to see whether we really gave it our all this time. We were really bad and missed the start." Even after the score was 0:1, the leading man in this game had the feeling that nothing would come of it. The result was another 2:3 at home.
The last game before the international break: Bolzano will host Salzburg on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
