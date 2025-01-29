Trump gives the all-clear
Mysterious drones in the USA: “Wasn’t the enemy”
A few weeks after a series of mysterious drone sightings on the east coast of the USA, President Donald Trump's new administration has given the all-clear. The drones, which had flown in large numbers over the state of New Jersey, had permission from the aviation safety authority.
They had been flying for research purposes, said Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. Some drones also belonged to private individuals. "This was not the enemy," said Leavitt.
At the end of last year, reports of sightings of suspected drones in the skies over the US East Coast caused a stir. Video footage of mysterious bright lights spread rapidly on social media and caused speculation.
The government of then US President Joe Biden had repeatedly tried to appease the public and spoke of a "combination of legal commercial drones, hobby drones and law enforcement drones, as well as manned aircraft, helicopters and even stars". There is no risk to national security or public safety, it was said at the time.
Trump, on the other hand, had claimed that Biden and his government were hiding something and even brought up the idea of shooting it down. "The government knows what's going on. Our military knows where they took off from," he said, calling for more transparency. At the time, he even declared that he had canceled a trip to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because of the drone sightings.
