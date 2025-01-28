Tool calendar
Entrepreneur scores with expertise and vocation
Désirée Schmid has been running the company "Eisen Merkur" for years. The power woman is also visibly at ease in front of the camera when shooting her anniversary calendar.
For 17 years now, the company "Eisen Merkur" from Maria Rain has been firmly in the female hands of Désirée Schmid. The company was founded by her father Günther Lewitschnig in 1971 and specializes in the sale of tools and the like.
A job with passion
And for Schmid, her job is more than just work: "I grew up between power tools and hand tools, always knowing that this company is my calling." And over the years, the entrepreneur has acquired a considerable amount of knowledge. The numerous men who are among her customers are also amazed by this. "I always have a lot of specialist knowledge in my luggage and am passionate about my job."
Double the female power in the company
But the Rosental native is not the only power woman at "Eisen Merkur". While Schmid drives around 80,000 kilometers a year to visit all major customers, her colleague Sabrina joined the team in 2022 and manages the back office. "Since then, it's been double the female power for our customers," smiles Schmid in an interview with the Krone.
To mark the company's 15th anniversary, the company boss gave herself a present and brought out her own tool calendar. And during the photo shoot with photographer Anja Koppitsch, the successful businesswoman perfectly staged the tools as a model.
