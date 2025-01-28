Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tool calendar

Entrepreneur scores with expertise and vocation

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 17:30

Désirée Schmid has been running the company "Eisen Merkur" for years. The power woman is also visibly at ease in front of the camera when shooting her anniversary calendar. 

0 Kommentare

For 17 years now, the company "Eisen Merkur" from Maria Rain has been firmly in the female hands of Désirée Schmid. The company was founded by her father Günther Lewitschnig in 1971 and specializes in the sale of tools and the like.

A job with passion
And for Schmid, her job is more than just work: "I grew up between power tools and hand tools, always knowing that this company is my calling." And over the years, the entrepreneur has acquired a considerable amount of knowledge. The numerous men who are among her customers are also amazed by this. "I always have a lot of specialist knowledge in my luggage and am passionate about my job."

Double the female power in the company
But the Rosental native is not the only power woman at "Eisen Merkur". While Schmid drives around 80,000 kilometers a year to visit all major customers, her colleague Sabrina joined the team in 2022 and manages the back office. "Since then, it's been double the female power for our customers," smiles Schmid in an interview with the Krone.

Désirée Schmid also cuts a fine figure in front of the camera. (Bild: Anja Koppitsch)
Désirée Schmid also cuts a fine figure in front of the camera.
(Bild: Anja Koppitsch)
Female power in a male domain (Bild: Anja Koppitsch)
Female power in a male domain
(Bild: Anja Koppitsch)

To mark the company's 15th anniversary, the company boss gave herself a present and brought out her own tool calendar. And during the photo shoot with photographer Anja Koppitsch, the successful businesswoman perfectly staged the tools as a model. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf