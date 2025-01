German fell into the depths of the East Tyrolean ice park

The 32-year-old was training with two German alpinist friends (35 and 31) in the "Eispark Osttirol" at around 10 a.m. on Sunday when the fatal mishap occurred. "The 32-year-old initially climbed up the artificial icefall about three to four meters without any problems and set a first ice screw there as an intermediate belay, then climbed another four to five meters up to set a second ice screw there," according to the police. He was secured by the 31-year-old.