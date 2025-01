Manchester City sign “physical prodigy”

Record sale from Lens

The 20-year-old central defender from Uzbekistan joins from RC Lens and signs a contract until 2029. Khusanov only moved to Lens from Belarus for 450,000 euros in the summer of 2023. One and a half years and 24 Ligue 1 games later, Lens is now set to receive almost 90 times that amount: including bonus payments, the French first division club will receive over €40 million. Khusanov thus replaces Lois Openda as the RC record sale.