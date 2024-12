The new offer for homeless people causes criticism

"Everyone should have a roof over their head and support"

Sandriesser rejects this criticism: "In our emergency dormitories, we already handle this in such a way that our social workers are on site to offer assistance on request. Housing First is a low-threshold service. Our aim is not to leave people in difficult situations to fend for themselves. We want to offer every Villach resident a roof over their head plus the support of a social worker for six months."