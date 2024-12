Serial burglar caught in the act

The man is suspected of having committed several burglaries in Austria between the end of October and December 8th. In cooperation with colleagues in Lower Austria, the Carinthian State Office of Criminal Investigation was able to identify further crime scenes that can also be attributed to the 31-year-old. In addition to St. Veit, the Hungarian is also believed to have committed burglaries in the municipalities of Mistelbach, Neunkirchen, Gmünd and Amstetten.