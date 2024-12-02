Industry weakens
Sharp rise in unemployment in Styria
The negative trend on the labor market continues: at the end of November, over 35,000 Styrians were registered as unemployed, around 15 percent more than in the previous year. This is the second highest increase in the country after Upper Austria. One of the main reasons for this is the crisis in industry.
There is still no easing in sight on the Styrian labor market - on the contrary. At the end of November, 35,120 people were registered as unemployed with the Styrian AMS, which represents a sharp increase of 15.2 percent compared to the previous year. Including training participants, there are currently 43,687 Styrians without a job.
Increase similar to crisis years 2009 and 2020
Only in Upper Austria - Austria's second most important industrial state alongside Styria - has unemployment risen even more sharply (19.6%). The weakening industry is also the main reason for the tense situation on the Styrian labor market. According to the AMS, such a sharp increase from one year to the next has only been seen in the crisis years of 2009 (financial crisis) and 2020 (coronavirus pandemic) in the last 30 years.
In the districts, unemployment rose the most in Weiz (+29.6%) and the least in Leoben (1.3%).
AMS struggles with staff shortages
In view of this situation, the Styrian AMS regional managing director Karl-Heinz Snobe is concerned about coping with the winter peak: "We are currently planning staff shifts in order to process the thousands of unemployment benefit applications on time during the busy winter months from mid-December to February. Our back office team will be working overtime and will need to be supported by the customer advisors, otherwise we won't be able to cope."
According to the AMS boss, an improvement in the situation is currently not foreseeable. In view of the growth forecast for 2025, unemployment is likely to increase even further.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
