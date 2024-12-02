Sharp rise in unemployment in Styria

Increase similar to crisis years 2009 and 2020

Only in Upper Austria - Austria's second most important industrial state alongside Styria - has unemployment risen even more sharply (19.6%). The weakening industry is also the main reason for the tense situation on the Styrian labor market. According to the AMS, such a sharp increase from one year to the next has only been seen in the crisis years of 2009 (financial crisis) and 2020 (coronavirus pandemic) in the last 30 years.