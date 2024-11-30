Animals in search of a home

Jakob - eight years old - is a friendly, independent dog who has a mind of his own. He has no problem with strangers, but does not immediately seek direct contact. If you give him the freedom to decide at his own pace, he usually comes by himself to check out the situation first. As soon as the mood is right for Jakob, he enjoys being stroked or can be won over with treats. Sometimes, however, he prefers to do his own thing. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.