Villach john ripped off by pimps

On Friday, the 28-year-old booked a sex service provider on a relevant website and then met her shortly before midnight in a hotel in Draustadt. But everything turned out differently than he expected: "Even before they had had sex, two men unknown to him entered the room and forced him out," said officers from the criminal investigation department of the Villach municipal police command. Because the client had already paid in advance and had not received the "service", he alerted the police.