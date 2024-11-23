He called the police
Villach john ripped off by pimps
A man from Villach (28) was hoping for a nice evening, but in the end came away empty-handed. Instead, the handcuffs clicked for three prostitutes and two alleged pimps.
On Friday, the 28-year-old booked a sex service provider on a relevant website and then met her shortly before midnight in a hotel in Draustadt. But everything turned out differently than he expected: "Even before they had had sex, two men unknown to him entered the room and forced him out," said officers from the criminal investigation department of the Villach municipal police command. Because the client had already paid in advance and had not received the "service", he alerted the police.
The police encountered a total of three women and two men in this and another hotel room. "The persons are Romanian citizens who are not resident in Austria," the information states.
All five people in detention pending deportation
During the interrogations, they all denied that it was pimping. Nevertheless, there are consequences: "Both men will be released on the orders of the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt to face charges. In addition, the five Romanian nationals were banned from staying in the country and taken into custody pending deportation."
