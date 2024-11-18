Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No propaganda

Scholz defends his phone call with Putin

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 21:26

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has defended his telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin against criticism. He said it was important to make it clear to Putin "that he should not expect the support of Germany, Europe and many others in the world for Ukraine to wane."

0 Kommentare

The "very detailed" conversation on Friday had "contributed to the realization that not much has changed in the Russian president's views on this war, which is not good news," said Scholz. On Friday afternoon, he spoke to Putin on the phone for the first time in almost two years and, according to his own statements, called on the Kremlin leader to "withdraw his troops" and be prepared to negotiate with the war opponent.

The Ukrainian government could continue to rely on the German government. "There will be no decision over the heads of Ukraine." In addition, "what we have announced will be delivered", said the German Chancellor on Sunday before departing for the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz currently has several construction sites. (Bild: APA/AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz currently has several construction sites.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)

During the talks, the Kremlin is said to have mentioned its well-known demands for a possible agreement with Ukraine, including the relinquishment of four territories that Russian authorities had declared annexed without fully controlling them.

Kiev: "Attempt at appeasement"
The phone call was criticized by the Ukrainian and Polish governments and the German opposition, among others (see video above). "Nobody will stop Putin with phone calls," commented Poland's head of government Donald Tusk. Kiev said that Scholz was trying to appease Putin. Union foreign policy expert Jürgen Hardt accused the Chancellor of helping the Russian President to achieve a "propaganda success".

White House: "Sovereign country"
The German Greens question whether an election campaign as a "peace chancellor" is coming, which threatens to become insubstantial. There would be no need for "peace in the sense of truce".

The White House, on the other hand, does not see Ukraine being ignored. "Germany is a sovereign country that can do what it wants in terms of its international relations," said US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer. For him, this also includes a phone call with Putin.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf