ÖSV head coach: “We are hanging on to Mika’s coat-tails”

But can Katharina Liensberger perhaps "tweak" her a little at her home race in Gurgl on Saturday, maybe even beat Mika? "We're not close enough to tweak her yet. At the moment we're hanging on Mika's coat-tails, I would say." But it is precisely Shiffrin's exceptional ability that makes it so appealing to perhaps really beat her from time to time. Assinger's motto: "Keep at it! And then see what else might happen this season."