Song lyrics “stolen”: GEMA files suit against OpenAI

OpenAI has become the world's leading provider in the field of generative AI and now generates annual sales of more than two billion dollars. In 2024, the company is aiming for revenues of up to five billion dollars. According to GEMA, ChatGPT was also trained with copyrighted texts, including song lyrics from the repertoire of the collecting society's approximately 95,000 members. However, they have not yet been remunerated for the use of their works, according to the accusation.