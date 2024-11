Vonn enjoys time with cancer-stricken “Leo”

It's a heartbreaking picture. Ski superstar Lindsey Vonn and her little dog cuddle head to head with their eyes closed. "Leo is fighting cancer like the strong boy he is," she writes on Instagram. She is so grateful to be able to share and enjoy these moments with him. Tragically, there won't be that many more. Her four-legged love boy is probably coming to an end. And yet: "He gives me so much strength - more than he will ever know."