Fight against cancer
Pioneering work in immuno-oncology
Every day that someone suffers from a disease is one day too many. Based on this motto, the biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has therefore made it its mission to improve the lives of people with diseases through research and science.
With its focus on clinical research, the company plays a pioneering role in cancer treatment. "We have a strong focus on immuno-oncology, which has the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients - especially in cases where there were previously hardly any treatment options available," explains Jens Weidner, General Manager of BMS Austria.
Unlike previous treatment options, which directly attack the tumor or cancer cells, immuno-oncological agents activate the body's own immune system's natural ability to fight cancer. However, Bristol Myers Squibb employees are convinced that the pharmaceutical industry must do more than just provide drugs to support patients and their families.
"There is still a long way to go, but we are working tirelessly on new treatment methods"
Jens Weidner, BMS Österreich
Bild: MINOU NEKOLNY
Cooperation with hospitals
Through collaborations with university clinics and hospitals, the company is driving international exchange and the development of new therapies. Despite the progress made, the fight against cancer and other serious diseases remains a major challenge in view of demographic change.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
