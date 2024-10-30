Halloween
Bad jokes can be expensive
Not everything is allowed on Halloween, the Vorarlberg police warn against criminal behavior. There will also be more checks on Thursday.
Halloween is not only the night of organized horror and communal begging for sweets, but is also seen by some as an invitation to let off steam in terms of rioting. However, the police point out that Halloween is not a free ride.
Some jokes are no longer within the law and can be punished accordingly. For example, throwing eggs or paintballs at facades and cars is simply forbidden - even on October 31. Destroying letterboxes or garbage cans and theft also fall into this category. The executive also makes it clear that threatening people who do not want to hand over sweets, for example, is also a punishable offense.
All of this can be reported to the police, who will also be keeping a closer eye on Halloween night, carrying out more checks and intervening in any crimes they observe without exception. Although children and young people under the age of 14 are not yet criminally liable, injured parties still have the option of filing a civil lawsuit to claim compensation for the damage caused, such as cleaning the house facade or replacing the garbage cans.
In addition, the responsible youth welfare office can be informed about the acts, which is also authorized to take educational measures. Bad jokes can therefore backfire.
