Veronika Marte will lead the ÖVP party in future

The 42-year-old Veronika Marte has been a member of Bregenz City Council since 2016, where she is responsible for youth, international affairs and real estate. In 2019, she succeeded Matthias Kucera, a member of the regional parliament, who resigned his seat. Most recently, Marte was social affairs spokesperson and deputy head of the parliamentary group. Monika Vonier, who was also considered the favorite for the office, will probably remain Vice President of the state parliament.