Wanted to climb down
Drunk man falls from his own balcony in Tyrol
A boozy evening in Lermoos (Tyrolean district of Reutte) ended for a 29-year-old Tyrolean man in hospital on Monday. The heavily intoxicated man wanted to climb back down from his apartment, to which he had just returned, via the balcony. In doing so, he fell around four meters.
The 29-year-old Austrian had been at a private party in Lermoos until 11.15 p.m. and, according to the police, had obviously had a lot to drink. When he left the party, he announced that he wanted to drive to his home. Two friends then followed the drunk to stop him and accompanied him home on foot.
Fell from the second floor
But once he got there, the 29-year-old apparently didn't want to go to sleep. Instead, he went to the balcony on the second floor and wanted to climb back down to his two companions from there. Despite the men's warning calls, the Tyrolean climbed over the railing and clung to it.
Despite warning calls from his two companions, he clung to the balcony railing, lost his footing and fell backwards from a height of around four meters onto the asphalt floor.
Seriously injured in four-meter fall
But it came as it had to: the man lost his footing and fell backwards onto the asphalt from a height of around four meters. His friends gave him first aid and called the emergency services. The ambulance took the man to hospital in Reutte with serious injuries.
