E-biker seriously injured in accident in Hard

At around 7.10 p.m., the woman wanted to cross the Wallstraße/Lochbachstraße/Sportplatzstraße junction on her bike. A 21-year-old car driver, who was traveling on Wallstraße, unfortunately entered the intersection at exactly the same time - despite attempts to take evasive action, a collision could no longer be avoided. The 63-year-old woman crashed and was left lying on the asphalt with serious injuries.