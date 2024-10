Horner warns: “You can’t afford that!”

Red Bull wants to prevent a "big gap"

"We urgently need answers," Christian Horner's alarm bells are ringing. He told Autosport: "I think if you look at our opponents, Ferrari will be strong next year with Hamilton and Leclerc. And McLaren also has a strong pairing with Norris and Piastri. We have to make sure with our drivers that there isn't a big gap between the two, because you simply can't afford that."