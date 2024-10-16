New York
Anne Frank’s hiding place reconstructed in original size
The hiding place of Anne Frank (1929-1945) in Amsterdam is being reconstructed in its original size. The reconstruction will be on display in New York from January 27 to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German concentration camp Auschwitz.
Anne Frank's hiding place in Amsterdam is being reconstructed in its original size. The back house on Amsterdam's Prinsengracht, where the Jewish girl wrote her world-famous diary, will be reconstructed and furnished in the style of the time, according to the Anne Frank Foundation in Amsterdam.
Anne Frank (1929-1945) lived with her parents and sister and four other Jewish people for two years in the rear building in hiding from the German National Socialists. After they were discovered, they were all deported. Only father Otto Frank survived. Anne died at the age of 15 in Bergen-Belsen in the spring of 1945.
The foundation aims to provide information about the origins of anti-Semitism and show how Nazi ideology led to the Holocaust. To this day, Anne Frank is an inspiration for many, said Ronald Leopold, Director of the Anne Frank Foundation. "We not only want to keep the memory of Anne Frank alive, but also encourage young people to reflect and respond to her story and what it means for today."
The exhibition will show the life of Anne Frank from her childhood years in Frankfurt am Main, her move to Amsterdam, her persecution, life in hiding to her arrest, deportation and death. According to the foundation, around one hundred original objects from the Amsterdam museum's collection, such as photo albums and letters, are also on display. However, the first original red-checkered diary remains in the Netherlands.
