Mid-January 2025
Doskozil announces date for Burgenland election
The people of Burgenland will elect a new provincial parliament on January 19. The election date was decided by the provincial government on Monday. The election campaign should be as short as possible, emphasized Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) to journalists.
The SPÖ will therefore only start on January 6 - four days before the early election day on January 10. The deadline for eligible voters and the upper limit for campaign costs of 300,000 euros is October 29.
"Competition of the best ideas"
For Doskozil, the election date in January proved its worth in the last state election. This allows the government to work through the calendar year. Over the Christmas period, there should also be calm in state politics and then a short "competition of the best ideas".
Convincing voters
When asked about Norbert Hofer, who will be the FPÖ's top candidate in the state election campaign, Doskozil said: "I really don't care who runs with the Freedom Party or with other parties" - even former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for the ÖVP would not bother him, joked the governor. He wants to document the work of his provincial government over the past five years to convince voters.
According to Doskozil, Monday's meeting of the state government was also the last one based on paper files. The entire state administration has now switched to electronic files. "I don't have a laptop, but I have now had to give in to a tablet," said the governor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.