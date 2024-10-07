Doskozil announces date for Burgenland election

Convincing voters

When asked about Norbert Hofer, who will be the FPÖ's top candidate in the state election campaign, Doskozil said: "I really don't care who runs with the Freedom Party or with other parties" - even former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for the ÖVP would not bother him, joked the governor. He wants to document the work of his provincial government over the past five years to convince voters.