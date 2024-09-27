How children would vote: Environment and family top

On the child-friendly ballot papers, the kids could mark three out of eight topics (multiple choices). A third of all votes came from Vienna.



The result of the "ballot": the most important issue for young people is the "environment" (531 votes), followed by "family & friends" (470), "health" (391), "play & sport" (372) and "having a say" (337). This is followed by "School and learning" (319), "Mobile phones & computers" (242) and finally "Roads & traffic" (221).