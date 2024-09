6500th league goal for Barca – one more than Real

Club record within reach

Barca have scored 6,500 goals in 3,035 league games, giving them an average of 2.14 goals per game. "I'm very proud of my players," said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, who is also on the verge of equaling his club's starting record. Seven wins in the first seven games is the second-best record in the 27-time champions' league history. The record is eight opening wins and was set in the 2013/14 season under Argentinian coach Gerardo Martino.