The "Krone" Lower Austria column

The little messenger is thankful for the harvest

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 05:45

How I celebrate Thanksgiving and what I am very grateful for right now. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

Autumn is traditionally the time of harvest and gratitude. We harvest the fields, the last grains, apples, wine and many vegetables are now brought in and ensure the usual variety on our plates. The current flood disaster, which has affected many fields in countries that serve as importing countries, shows that this cannot always be taken for granted.

Thanksgiving time is also a good time to take a look inside and become aware of our daily luxuries. I also love autumn for its variety of colors and enjoy cooking fresh vegetables. This also makes it easy to live sustainably and avoid wasting food. Preserving fruit and vegetables according to grandma's recipes is also fun with the children and the good recipes are passed on. You can now find my favorite autumn recipes collected on diekleinebotin.at!

For me, gratitude goes beyond material things. It is an attitude that enriches my life and makes me happier. Gratitude has taught me to be mindful of what I have and gives me the strength not to lose sight of the good even in hard times. This is also reflected in interpersonal relationships: we reap what we sow. Love, consideration and respect come back when we give them.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
